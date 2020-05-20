Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 186,140 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 1,887.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $6,778,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 301,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 71,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 11,300 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 342,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,680.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody bought 5,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,667.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $319,792. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

