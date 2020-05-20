Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 230,987 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 1,890.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of FBC opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

