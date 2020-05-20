Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 244,267 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.05%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, CFO Serena Wolfe acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

