Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 37,852 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of LGI Homes worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,150,000 after purchasing an additional 131,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $9,051,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 76,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.21. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

