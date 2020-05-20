Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,131 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Park National worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Park National by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Park National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Park National by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Park National by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Oneill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

