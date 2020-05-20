Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 211.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000.

Shares of BATS:IVAL opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

