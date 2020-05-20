Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,574 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vereit worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,629,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,807 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,556 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

