Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 22,915 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $475,340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 451,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 30,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOK. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

STOK stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $911.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

