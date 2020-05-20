Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 24,649 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PDM stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,157.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $153,420. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.