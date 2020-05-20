Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,905 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,061,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $145.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.96. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $166.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

