Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 77,704 Shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.59% of DermTech worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 25.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38. DermTech has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

In other DermTech news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 41,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $612,749.60. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 240,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,416. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

