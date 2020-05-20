Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $629,466,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

NYSE CB opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

