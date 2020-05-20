Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,445 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 62,537 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

