Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 204,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Triumph Group worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Triumph Group by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TGI opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Triumph Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

