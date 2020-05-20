Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 75,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

