Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of Domo worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Domo by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 466,542 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Domo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $631.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.05. Domo Inc has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. Domo’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

