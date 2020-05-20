Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $102.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

