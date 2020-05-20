Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of BIO-TECHNE worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,918,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,195,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.70.

In related news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $266.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.43 and a 200 day moving average of $210.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.11. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $282.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

