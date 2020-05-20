Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,992,398 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of InVitae worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,098.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $108,774.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,358.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,784. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. InVitae Corp has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

