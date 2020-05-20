Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of ASGN worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter worth $82,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ASGN by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 88,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 245.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

ASGN opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.23.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at $731,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.