Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Carnival worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,637,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $40,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carnival by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

NYSE CCL opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.