Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AMERCO worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $2,358,610,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,938,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,168,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 137,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,826,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.1% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 126,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,707,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.41 per share, with a total value of $1,139,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,797.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $6,747,611. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHAL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.59. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

