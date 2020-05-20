Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of AerCap worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AerCap by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,600,000 after buying an additional 468,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

