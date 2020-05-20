Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Lear worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,751 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Lear by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $4,061,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

