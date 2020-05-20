Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 138.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $198.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.28.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.