Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after buying an additional 21,980,180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,285,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

