Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269,484 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Synovus Financial worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,162,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,216,000 after acquiring an additional 107,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,932,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,954,000 after acquiring an additional 447,370 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,558,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 355,971 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,882,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

