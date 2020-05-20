Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Donaldson worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 44.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Donaldson by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

