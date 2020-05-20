Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Snap by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,515,000 after buying an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Snap by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,969,000 after buying an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $42,311,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Snap by 13,730.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,687,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 1,675,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Snap by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after buying an additional 1,319,526 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,953.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,284,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,564,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $460,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,222,617 shares of company stock worth $114,117,315.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.