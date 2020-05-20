Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,479,000 after purchasing an additional 256,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,504,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

CarMax stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

