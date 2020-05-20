Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Atreca worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCEL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atreca by 4,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Atreca by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atreca alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. Atreca has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John A. Orwin purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $76,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 441,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $1,135,494.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.