Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 111,344 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 171.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,582,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,065,000 after buying an additional 280,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,740,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,136,000 after buying an additional 292,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,966 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GLPI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $195,950.00. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

