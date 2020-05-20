Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 118,002 Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Replimune Group worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,395,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,309,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after buying an additional 559,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,856,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 107,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 13.43. Replimune Group Inc has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

