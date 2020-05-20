Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 700,630 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 2,689.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 726,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Hertz Global worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,657,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,678,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 566,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 518,544 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 321,996 shares during the period.

NYSE:HTZ opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.70. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

HTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hertz Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

