Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 92,383 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 120.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. State Street Corp bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,562,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 202,183 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 535,571 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,654,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $591,707.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $290,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $127,268.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,120 shares of company stock worth $14,137,500. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

