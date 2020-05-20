Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of NMI worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NMI by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $951.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

