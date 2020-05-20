Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,574,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

