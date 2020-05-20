Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of BYD stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.27.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd bought 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 101,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,500. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.