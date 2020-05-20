Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Myokardia worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Myokardia by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter worth $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Myokardia by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Myokardia by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Get Myokardia alerts:

MYOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

MYOK stock opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.13. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,144.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.