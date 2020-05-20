Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,654 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day moving average is $135.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

