Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 162,935 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 162,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Xerox worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,575,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of XRX opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

