Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 222,151 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,366 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 222,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Halliburton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

