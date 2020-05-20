Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 223,214 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Santander Consumer USA worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $237,000.

SC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 63.41 and a quick ratio of 63.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

