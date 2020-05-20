Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,764 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 657,921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 367,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 346,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,976,000 after purchasing an additional 227,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of TPTX opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -15.49. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock worth $7,240,298 over the last ninety days.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

