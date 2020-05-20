Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,865 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of RealPage worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealPage alerts:

NASDAQ:RP opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $10,801,898.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,768,442.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $7,880,449.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $75,776,432.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,345,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.