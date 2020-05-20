Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Lithia Motors worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.13.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

