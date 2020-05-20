Victrex’s (VCT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Victrex to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,320 ($30.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,083.18 ($27.40).

Shares of VCT stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,980 ($26.05). The company had a trading volume of 257,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,986.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,225.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).

Victrex (LON:VCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victrex will post 13801.999716 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage bought 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

