VideoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $209,414.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001527 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and $209,414.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001139 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,415,814 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

