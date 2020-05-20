Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $515.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,813,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

