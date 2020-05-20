Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,183,000 after buying an additional 98,343 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $10,066,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of VRTS traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,732. The firm has a market cap of $686.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.